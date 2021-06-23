Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Tarisicio Almanza was arrested June 22 on charges of public intoxication.
Joshua Ryan Braley was arrested June 22 on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
Charles Nathan Bussey Jr. was arrested June 22 on charges of theft of property more than $100, less than $750, no drivers license and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams and less than 200 grams.
Amanda Jean Crisp was arrested June 22 on charges of expired drivers license, no DL and operating a motor vehicle with no DL.
Megan Elaine Robinson was arrested June 22 on charges of violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Brandon Laray Shaw was arrested June 22 on charges of fail to ID.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Tony Darnell Parish was arrested June 22 on a MPD warrant for disorderly conduct.
Sigmund Mario Turner Jr. was arrested June 22 on two charges of deadly conduct discharge firearm.