Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Jacarrion Green, 19, of Marshall was arrested Friday for possession of marijuana, unlicensed carrying of a weapon and fleeing from a police officer.
Latoyia Leadette James, 29, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for theft under $100 and assault causing bodily injury.
Ada Susaine Wintle, 35, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for criminal trespass.
Sam Mikael Evans, 36, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for resisting arrest or transport and assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Laquintess Khayree Robertson, 25, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for a traffic incident or violation.
Brittney September Robinson, 21, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for delivery of a controlled substance, failure to identify fugitive, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant, issues by another agency.
Jermaine Roach, 38, of Marshall was arrested Monday for unlisted charges.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of material was reported on Friday on E Pinecrest Dr.
Fleeing police officer was reported on Friday at the Dollar General on W Grand Ave.
Criminal trespass was reported on Saturday on Stonecreek Dr.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported on Saturday on N East End Blvd.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on Saturday on W Grand Ave.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported on Saturday on Valerie Dr.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family members was reported on Saturday on Murphey St.
Criminal trespass card issues on Saturday on Mae Dr.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Saturday on W Pinecrest.
Warrant issued by another agency was reported on Sunday on East End and Dunbar.
Assault family violence was reported on Sunday on W Grand Ave.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Andrew Ruan Barone was arrested on Saturday for failure to maintain financial responsibility and not wearing a seat belt.
Lane Wilson Brown was arrested on Saturday for possession of a controlled substance, driving with an invalid license with previous conviction and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Teresa Denise Casey was arrested on Sunday for false report for the police.
Jennifer Nicole Chapman was arrested on Saturday for public intoxication.
Phillip Tracy Martin, was arrested on Saturday for speeding 10 percent or more and for stalking.
Floyd Keith Spratling was arrested on Friday for speeding 10 percent or more and no driver’s license.
Sarah Dianne Walker was arrested on Friday for public intoxication.
Derrick Dwayne Woods was arrested Friday for a class c traffic offense and failure to maintain financial responsibility.