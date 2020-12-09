Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Lester Earl Black was arrested Dec. 4 on charges of theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
Richard Jeffrey Busby was arrested Dec. 8 on charges of assault causes bodily injury.
Conrad Everardo Fernandez was arrested Dec. 8 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram and assault causes bodily injury family member.
Ronald Dean Fults was arrested Dec. 7 on charges of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Jasmine Lyntez Godfrey was arrested Dec. 4 on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Amanda Jeanne Hardin was arrested Dec. 6 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
Joshua Michael Hortman was arrested Dec. 7 on charges of operating an ATV on public street, driving while license invalid and violating protective order.
Denver Chadd Langley was arrested Dec. 8 on charges of false drug test falsification device.
Jyquez Jabour Mayfield was arrested Dec. 4 on charges of displaying fictitious license plate, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
John-Bow Grahling Moore Jr. was arrested Dec. 4 on charges of violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance and assault family/household member with previous conviction from MPD.
Jennifer Michelle Patterson was arrested Dec. 7 on charges of theft under $100 and disorderly conduct.
Robert Louis Price Jr. was arrested Dec. 4 on charges of terroristic threat of family/household.
Felix Ricardo Rabadan was arrested Dec. 7 on charges of driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility and disregard stop sign.
Tanya Anderson Ross was arrested Dec. 6 on charges of disorderly conduct.
Renda Lee Saterlee was arrested Dec. 6 on charges of disorderly conduct.
Christopher Mark Sheridan was arrested Dec. 7 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Sierra Lee Throckmorton was arrested Dec. 7 on charges of possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, fraud use/possession of identifying items, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple MPD warrants.
Richard Donald Trammell was arrested Dec. 4 on charges of assault family/household member.
Olivia Wilson was arrested Dec. 8 on an Ector County warrant.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
A burglary of a vehicle was reported Dec. 8 in Waskom when two subjects attempted entry into vehicles on Eberle Street. They fled on foot toward Lee Circle. Residents are advised to lock their vehicles.
Fraud was reported Dec. 8 in Marshall when a subject’s info was used to gain unemployment benefits.
A criminal mischief was reported Dec. 2 in Marshall when a subject threw a bottle though complainants window.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Lonnie James Williams, 66, was arrested Dec. 8 on a warrant from another agency.
Wilbert Walker, 44, was arrested Dec. 8 on charges of theft of property more than $100, less than $750 and a warrant from another agency.
Incidents reported by Marshall Police Department
A criminal trespass card was issued on Dec. 8 at 1401 S. Washington Avenue.
A warrant was served Dec. 8 at Walmart.
A burglary of a habitation was reported Dec. 8 in the 1900 block of Sledge Street.
An interfere with emergency request for assistance was reported Dec. 8 in the 2700 block of Norwood Street.