Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Antonio Hernandez Almeida was arrested Jan. 27 on charges of driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Honey Elizabeth Graham was arrested Jan. 27 on charges of driving while license invalid, displaying expired plate and violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Walter Lee Moses Jr. was arrested Jan. 27 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Briana Mekoy Perkins was arrested Jan. 27 on charges of burglary of a building.
Tanya Anderson Ross was arrested Jan. 27 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Tracie Lynn Smith was arrested Jan. 27 on charges of violation of probation/burglary of a habitation.
Henry Russell Parsons III was arrested Jan. 27 on charges of public intoxication.
Jason Pilkinton was arrested Jan. 27 on charges of public intoxication.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft was reported Jan. 27 in Longview when a subject’s medications were stolen.
An assault family violence impeding breath was reported Jan. 28 in Hallsville when a victim was choked by her estranged husband. She was also struck several times.
A credit card abuse was reported Jan. 27 in Marshall when a subject stole over $5,000 from victims.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Charlie Richard Hooper, 46, of Marshall was arrested Jan. 27 on charges of expired vehicle registration, driving while license invalid and criminal non-support.
Shuana Marie Banks, 41, of Marshall was arrested Jan. 27 on charges of expired vehicle registration, no liability insurance and invalid driver’s license.
Denny Lee Sanders, 28, of Marshall was arrested Jan. 27 on charges of parole violation warrant.
Broderick Dewayne Sanders, 33, of Marshall was arrested Jan. 27 on charges of obstructing traffic, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
The burglary of a vehicle was reported Jan. 27 in the 2000 block of West Rusk Street.