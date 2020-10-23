Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department
An assault family violence was reported Oct. 18 in Longview when a woman was assaulted by her boyfriend.
A theft was reported Oct. 16 in Waskom when a UTV was stolen.
A theft was reported Oct. 22 in Hallsville when lottery tickets were stolen.
A terroristic threat was reported Oct. 22 in Marshall when a man was threatened by his mother.
Arrests made by Harrison County Sheriff's Department
Garrion Dawight McCullough was arrested Oct. 22 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason Wayne Richardson was arrested Oct. 22 on charges of driving while intoxicated.
Tanya Anderson Ross was arrested Oct. 22 on charges of assault.
Cordelora Daniela Taylor was arrested Oct. 22 on charges of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, fail to identify fugitive intent give false and a Fort Worth warrant for violation of probation and agg. assault with a deadly weapon.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions was reported Oct. 22 in the 300 block of I20 E. Highway.
Driving with license invalid was reported Oct. 22 in the 400 block of W. Pinecrest.
Attempted motor vehicle theft was reported Oct. 22 in the 200 E. Meredith Street.
A theft under $100 was reported Oct. 22 in the 1700 block of N. East End Boulevard.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Ronnie Dale Melton Jr., 33, was arrested on theft of property more than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Shawnquante Diona Pentecost, 39, was arrested on driving with license invalid.