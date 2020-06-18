Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Crystal Marie Wiltse, 46, of Marshall, was arrested June 16 on charges of criminal trespass.
Clinton Joshua Gilmore, 39, of Marshall, was arrested June 17 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams, parole violation warrant, a warrant for theft and two MPD traffic warrants.
Darius Gordon Jones was arrested June 16 on charges of agg. robbery and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A credit card/debit card abuse for the elderly was reported June 16 in the 100 block of East Houston Street.
A criminal trespass was reported June 16 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
A theft less than $100 was reported June 16 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
An agg. assault with a deadly weapon was reported June 16 in the 300 block of North East End Boulevard.
A traffic incidents/violation was reported June 17 in the 300 block of East Pinecrest Drive.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported June 7 in Longview when a vehicle was taken without permission.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported June 16 in Marshall when speakers were stolen.
A forgery was reported June 16 in Marshall when a money order was altered.
An assault was reported June 17 in Hallsville when a man was cut with a knife.
Arrest made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Hector Roman was arrested June 16 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Dever Joann Velazco was arrested June 16 on charges of theft of a firearm.