Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Kadon Wayne Quaid, 19, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant issued by another agency on Friday.
- Hiram Coledeaon Williams, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault family violence and criminal trespass on Saturday.
- Derick Dwight Jones, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention and drunkenness on Saturday.
- Juan Pablo Hernandez, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated second time on Sunday.
- Sierra Alexis Eichler, 24, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant issued by another agency on Sunday.
- Belem Gaona, 41, of Marshall was arrested for deadly conduct discharged of a firearm on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Unlawful restraint was reported on Friday on W Grand Ave.
- Forgery of government, national inst., money or security was reported on Saturday on N East End Blvd.
- Criminal trespass was reported on W Burleson St. on Saturday.
- A dog bite was reported on Saturday on W Francis St.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- James Author Crawford, 74, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third or more times on Friday.
- Joseph Dalton Dodson, 28, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault of a family member, impeding breath or circulation on Monday.
- Shane Thomas Duncan, 32, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant issued by another agency on Friday.
- Courtney Kaye-Lynn Dunlap, 32, of Tulce was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and a warrant issued by another agency on Friday.
- Undrea Laquinn Johnson, 38, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated n Friday.
- Henry Frank Kroll IV, 39, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Saturday.
- Dustin James Miller, 40, of Louisiana was arrested and charged with displaying ficticious license plate on Friday.
- Christina Violet Ream, 48, of Waskom was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday.
- William Donald Ward Jr., 31, of Louisiana was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with previous convictions, tampering or fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana on Monday.
- Michael Carl Williams Jr., 39, of Diana was arrested and charged with injury to a child, disabled person, or elderly person with intent of bodily injury on Friday.
- Traylon Latroy Bennett, 37, of Waskom was arrested and charged with possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia on Friday.