Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Uraven Nicole Bass was arrested Dec. 16 on charges of theft of property more than $750, less than $2,500.
Charles Michael Beathard was arrested Dec. 16 on charges of burglary of a building, an Angelina County warrant and a Jasper County warrant.
Britton Wayne Morris was arrested Dec. 16 on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity.
Shane Mikel Morris was arrested Dec. 16 on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity.
Floyd Eugene Stone was arrested Dec. 16 on charges of possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, display expired license plate, fail to display drivers license and fail to maintain financial responsibility.
No incidents were reported by HCSO.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Michael Andre Bailey, 50, was arrested Dec. 17 on charges of evading arrest detention, unlawful carrying of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A criminal mischief more than $750, less than $2,500 was reported Dec. 16 in the 2300 block of Estes Street.
An unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported Dec. 17 on S. Alamo/East Travis.
The unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Dec. 17 in the 300 block of Sunset Drive.
A robbery was reported Dec. 17 in the 1600 block of West Rusk.