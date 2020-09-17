Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Felicia Renee Dowell was arrested Sept. 15 on charges associated with a McCurtain County warrant for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Charles Flowers was arrested Sept. 15 on charges of burglary of a building.
Allison Haley Gyilliams was arrested Sept. 15 on charges of possession of tabacco by a minor and evading arrest detention cause serious bodily injury.
Michael George Keyes was arrested Sept. 15 on charges of driving while intoxicated.
Eric Demarshae Loud was arrested Sept. 15 on charges associated with a Caddo Parish warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft of property, $750 to $2,500.
Debera Marie Medford was arrested Sept. 15 on charges of evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
Christopher Donald Parr was arrested Sept. 15 on a Marion County warrant for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram and no drivers license.
Erick Dennard Smith was arrested Sept. 15 on a Marion County warrant for terroristic threat causes fear and speeding.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Charles Vashun Woolen, 31, was arrested Sept. 15 on charges of public intoxication, third or more.
Sandy Leon Brown, 58, was arrested Sept. 15 on three HCSO warrants for traffic related offenses.
Chenoa Marie Johnston, 43, was arrested Sept. 15 on charges of theft of property less than $2,500 with three or more convictions and evading arrest detention.
Marvin Allen Wiggins, 51, was arrested Sept. 15 on charges of public intoxication.
John Donlee Furrh, 32, was arrested Sept. 15 on charges of theft of property more than $750, less than $2,500.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A criminal trespass card was issued Sept. 15 in the 2700 block of Harleton Road.
An assault family/housemember by impeding breath was reported Sept. 15 (address withheld).
A theft of property, more than $100, less than $750, was reported Sept. 15 in the 2900 block of Houston Street.
An evading arrest detention was reported Sept. 15 in the 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported Sept. 15 in the 1100 block of West Grand Avenue.
A burglary of a building was reported Sept. 15 in the 1500 block of S. East End Boulevard.