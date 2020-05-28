Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Christian James Biggs was arrested May 26 on charges of the unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Michael Dewayne Deen Jr. was arrested May 26 on charges of the unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Michelle Dawn Gibson was arrested May 26 on charges of contempt of court/ disobedience of court.
Jeffery Dillon Grantham was arrested May 26 on charges of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and evading arrest detention.
Vayalal Radajah Nurridin was arrested May 26 on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Jeffery Allen Ramsey was arrested May 26 on charges of burglary of a habitation.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Oscar Lavelle Smith, 54, of Marshall was arrested May 26 for drunkeness.
Larry Balch, 31, of Marshall was arrested May 26 for drunkeness.
Shawn Alvin White, 42, of Marshall was arrested May 26 on charges associated with a warrant issued by another agency.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A driving while intoxicated was reported May 26 in the 1400 block of Grafton Street.
A criminal mischief was reported May 26 in the 1300 block of East Grand Avenue.
A theft of property more than $2,500, less than $30,000 was reported May 26 in the 1500 block of Kings Road.
A theft of property more than $2,500, less than $30,000 was reported May 26 in the 2000 block of East Houston Street.
A burglary of vehicles was reported May 26 in the 2900 block of Tower Drive.
A warrant was served May 26 in the 2600 block of East Houston Street.
Theft under $100 was reported May 26 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
Drunkeness was reported May 26 in the 2100 block of West Houston Street.
A criminal trespass card was issued May 26 on North Grove/West Grand.
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported in the 1400 block of Paula Street.