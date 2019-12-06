Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Carlos Tapia Montano, 19, of Marshall, was arrested Dec. 4 on a Gregg County warrant.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An aggravated assault with a firearm was reported Dec. 4 in the 2400 block of Fair Street.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Martin Dale Phillips Jr. was arrested Dec. 4 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Rickie Foster Womack was arrested Dec. 4 on charges of driving while intoxicated with blood alcohol level more than .15.
Ethan Michael Martin was arrested Dec. 4 on charges of speeding, 10 percent or more above the posted speed limit and failure to control speed.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
A theft was reported on Dec. 4 in Karnack after a boat was stolen.