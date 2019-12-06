Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Carlos Tapia Montano, 19, of Marshall, was arrested Dec. 4 on a Gregg County warrant.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

An aggravated assault with a firearm was reported Dec. 4 in the 2400 block of Fair Street.

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Martin Dale Phillips Jr. was arrested Dec. 4 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence.

Rickie Foster Womack was arrested Dec. 4 on charges of driving while intoxicated with blood alcohol level more than .15.

Ethan Michael Martin was arrested Dec. 4 on charges of speeding, 10 percent or more above the posted speed limit and failure to control speed.

Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

A theft was reported on Dec. 4 in Karnack after a boat was stolen.