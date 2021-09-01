Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Kuristy Chesha Chambers was arrested Aug. 30 on charges of public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Katrail Ray Flanagan was arrested Aug. 30 on charges of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle.
Jeremiah James Howard was arrested Aug. 31 on charges of criminal mischief more than $2,500, less than $30,000 and burglary of vehicles.
Michael Che Jones was arrested Aug. 30 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass of a habitation.
Josh William Hathaway Jr. was arrested Aug. 30 on charges of public intoxication.
James Anthony Johnston was arrested Aug. 30 on violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Romayel Antonie Patton was arrested Aug. 30 on charges of drug paraphernalia.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Brian Demond George was arrested Aug. 31 on charges of contempt of court disobedience of court.
Wesley Steven Holloway was arrested Aug. 31 on charges of theft of property more than $100, less than $750.
Edward Ray King was arrested Aug. 31 on charges of contempt of court disobedience of court.
No incidents were reported by the Marshall Police Department in the past 24 hours.