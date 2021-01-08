Emergency lights at night
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

An unlawfully carrying of a weapon was reported Jan. 7 in the 200 block of Riggs Circle.

Multiple cases of a burglary of a vehicle was reported Jan. 7 in the 4000 block of Elysian Fields Road at 7 a.m., 10:29 a.m., 10: 30 a.m. and 10:31 a.m.

A burglary of a building was reported Jan. 7 in the 4000 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported Jan. 7 in the 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive.

A traffic incident/violation was reported Jan. 7 in the 700 block of Pinecrest Drive.

An assault family violence/non-aggravated was reported Jan. 7 in the 200 of North Bishop Street.

A theft of property, more than $100, less than $750, was reported Jan. 7 at Walmart.

An unauthorized use of vehicle was reported Jan. 7 in the 3900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

A stolen vehicle was recovered was reported Jan. 7 in the 3900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Jan. 7 in the 3900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported Jan. 7 in the 1500 block of S. Indian Springs Drive.

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Robert McGowen, 40, was arrested Jan. 7 on charges of drunkenness of Walmart.

Joe Michael Allen, 28, was arrested Jan. 7 on charges of unlawful possession firearm by felon and possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.

Ivan Lynn Daniels, 25, was arrested Jan. 7 on charges of traffic incident/violation.

Chideyah Denice Guyton, 21, was arrested Jan. 7 on charges of theft of property more than $100, less than $750 at Walmart.

Iykell Raquan Wheeler, 19, was arrested Jan. 7 on charges of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and unlawful carrying weapon.

John Gordon Pierce, 48, was arrested Jan. 7 on charges of drunkenness at Walmart.

Donald Hugh Peoples, 44, was arrested Jan. 7 on charges of unauthorized use of vehicle.

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

Mayon Lounedia Goode was arrested Jan. 7 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams and possession of controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.

Mark Adam Lewis was arrested Jan. 7 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams, theft of a firearm, prohibited weapon and possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.

