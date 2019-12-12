Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Stephanie Garcia was arrested Dec. 10 on charges of fraudulent use/ possession of identifying information and two counts of nursing violations.
Michael Jerome Patterson, Jr. was arrested Dec. 10 on charges of driving with license invalid with previous conviction.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
No incidents reported.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Tondrella Lanae Nickerson, 23, of Carthage, was arrested Dec. 11 for evading arrest/detention with a vehcile and driving with license invalid without financial responsibility.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A simple assault was reported Dec. 9 in the 600 block of Portland Street.
An assault family violence (non aggravated) was reported Dec. 9 in the 400 block of East Emory Street.
An evading arrest/detention with a vehicle was reported Dec. 9 in the 1800 block of North East End Boulevard.
A driving with license invalid with previous conviction was reported Dec. 10 in the 100 block of Fairview Street.
A motor vehicle theft was reported Dec. 10 at the Pony Express Truck Stop on Interstate 20.