Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Rickey Joe Kuykendall, 69, of Marshall was arrested and charged with a warrant issued by another agency on Saturday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported on S Indian Springs Dr. on Saturday.
- Aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury was reported on W Pinecrest Dr. on Sunday.
- Criminal mischief was reported on I20E On Monday.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Dustin Leigh Bias, 29, of Hallsville was arrested on assault causing bodily injury, family violence and interfering with public duties on Sunday.
- Terry Wayne Bruton, 50, of Texarkana was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on Monday.
- Tammy McCathran Decker, 49, of Marshall was arrested for organized retail theft between $50 and $500 on Monday.
- Jacortney Doughtery, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday.
- Ryan Tyler Eley, 32, of Paris was arrested and charged with fraud use or possession of identifiable information on Friday.
- Jose Alfredo Guevara-Reyes, 42, of Longview was arrested and charged with failure to maintain financial registration, speeding, speeding 10 percent above limit, and no drivers license.
- Orozco Irvin Jaimes, was arrested on Monday for reckless driving.
- Andru Lamarcus Kelly, 42, of Longview was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with vehicle, unsafe speed, driving while license invalid on Friday.
- Lyndon Ray Maguire, 56, of Diana was arrested and charged with interfering with public duties and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday.
- Cindy Lou Marshall, 60, of Diana was arrested and charged with theft of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct on Sunday.
- Taye Thoma Payne, 24, of Shreveport LA. was arrested and charged with reckless driving, possession of marijuana, and no drivers license on Saturday.
- Alejandro Enrique Lawrence Perez, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, theft of property between $100 and $750 on Friday.
Luwrence Richard Siford, 59, of Marshall was arrested and charged with terroristic threat of a family or household member on Sunday.