Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Demarqusa Antwoine Henderson was arrested April 15 on charges of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, evading arrest detention with previous conviction and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Kyle Davis Ratley Sr. was arrested April 15 on charges of criminal trespass.
TC Williams was arrested April 15 on charges of driving while intoxicated BAC greater than .15.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Christopher Charles Craver, 26, was arrested April 15 on charges of theft of property $2,500 to $30,000, assault causes bodily injury to a family member and traffic incident/violation.
Gary Powell, 20, was arrested April 15 on charges of terroristic threat causes fear or imminent serious bodily injury.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft under $100 was reported April 15 at Walmart.
A terroristic threat was reported April 15 in the 1200 block of East Burleson Street.