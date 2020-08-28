Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Darryle James Brennan Jr. was arrested Aug. 25 on charges of sexual assault of a child and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces in a drug free zone.
Joyce Elaine Bright was arrested Aug. 25 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Steven Glenn Murray Jr. was arrested Aug. 25 on charges of violation of probation/arson.
Daniel Cullen Neal was arrested Aug. 25 on charges of assault family/house member impede breath/circulation.
Matthew Dillon George was arrested Aug. 26 on charges of criminal trespass.
Joe David Scott Jr. was arrested Aug. 26 on charges of fleeing a police officer, display fictitious motor vehicle registration, driving with license invalid with previous conviction and a Marion County warrant for assault.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft was reported Aug. 25 in Longview when a subject took vehicles to change the oil for owner and has not returned it.
A theft was reported Aug. 25 in Longview when a theft of a Taurus 9 mm was reported.
A criminal mischief was reported Aug. 25 on Lansing Switch when mailboxes were damaged.
A theft was reported Aug. 25 in Karnack when subjects stole items from Family Dollar.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Weston Colt Johnson, 36, was arrested Aug. 25 on charges of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.
Ashley Elizabeth Camerson, 24, was arrested Aug. 26 on charges associated with multiple warrants.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions was reported Aug. 25 in the 600 block of E. Rusk Street.
A theft of property more than $2,500 less than $30,000 was reported Aug. 25 on West Houston/Ward Street.
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported Aug. 25 in the 1000 block of Twyman Street.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported Aug. 26 in the 1500 block of E. Fannin Street.
A burglary of a coin operated collection machine was reported Aug. 26 in the 200 block of West Grand Avenue.
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750, was reported in the 2800 block of Victory Drive.