Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Marshall Ray Tucker was arrested Sept. 10 on charges of burglary of a building and two Cass County warrants for credit/debit card abuse and assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft of a firearm was reported Sept. 8 in Diana when a firearm was stolen from a residence.
A theft of property was reported Sept. 9 in Harleton when a coke topper was stolen.
A theft of property was reported Sept. 9 in Scottsville when a deer blind was stolen.
A theft of property was reported Sept. 9 in Marshall when a package was stolen.
A terroristic threat was reported Sept. 9 in Marshall when threats were made over a property line.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Bryon Lee Babajan, 34, was arrested Sept. 10 on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Marsha Rose Molina, 32, was arrested Sept. 10 on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Phillip Kishone Williams, 20, was arrested Sept. 10 on miscellaneous traffic incidents/violations.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $400 was reported Sept. 10 in the 300 block of I20 East.
A theft of a firearm was reported Sept. 10 in the 2100 block of North Franklin Street.