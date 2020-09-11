Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Roy Lee Hall, 36, was arrested Sept. 9 on charges of failure to identify.
Jimaunn Demarc Williams, 30, was arrested Sept. 9 on charges associated with an HCSO warrant.
Patrick Nigel Williams, 33, was arrested Sept. 9 on charges associated with a MPD warrant.
Vashti Hillary Bonner, 26, was arrested Sept. 9 on charges associated with traffic incidents/violations.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An assault causes bodily injury family member was reported Sept. 10 in the 2900 block of East Travis Street.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft of a firearm was reported Sept. 9 in Hallsville when a handgun was stolen from inside a vehicle.
A theft of a firearm was reported Sept. 9 in Karnack when a handgun was stolen from a vehicle.
A criminal trespass was reported Sept. 9 in Marshall when a subject was found trespassing on private property.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Hunter James Clark was arrested Sept. 9 on three counts of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
Stephen Marcus Lay was arrested Sept. 9 on charges of assault on a public servant, obstruction or retaliation, resisting arrest search or transport and interfear with public duties.
Calvin Lewis Manning was arrested Sept. 9 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200, prohibited weapon, theft of a firearm and two counts of possession of a dangerous drug.
Maria Alicia Montemayor was arrested Sept. 9 on charges of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
Douglas Keith Ridgeway was arrested Sept. 9 on charges of resisting arrest search or transport and assault (intimidation).
Brandi Michelle Rushton was arrested Sept. 9 on possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams, prohibited weapon, theft of a firearm and possession of a dangerous drug.
Esteban Saavedra Jr. was arrested Sept. 9 on charges of possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.