Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Michael Paul James, 28, of Marshall was arrested on Harrison County warrants for criminal trespass of a habitation and failure to id false information on Sunday.
- Christopher Charles Summerville, 48, of Gilmer was arrested on a Harrison County warrant for criminal nonsupport on Friday.
- Cheston Demon Hudson, 30, of Marshall was arrested on MPD warrants for no liability insurance, no driver’s license, speeding and expired vehicle registration on Friday.
- Brenda Phillips, 28, address listed as homeless, was arrested on a charge of theft on Friday.
- Kisha Nicole Carlisle, 30, of Jefferson was arrested on a Marion County warrant for assault causes bodily injury on Saturday.
- Troy Craig Steward, 45, of Jefferson was arrested on charges of no proof liability insurance, no valid driver’s license and expired vehicle registration on Saturday.
- Gary Lee Webb, 41, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass of a habitation on Sunday.
- Abraham Lopez-Medina, 35, of El Paso was arrested on a charge of assault on Saturday.
- Curtis Lynn McBride, 39, of Longview was arrested on a Harrison County warrant on Sunday.
- Adam Cody Ashcraft, 32, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of shooting fireworks on Monday.
- John Earl Adkins, 57, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of speeding on Monday.
- Xzavier Jerkivon Jackson, 18, of Marshall was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, evading arrest detention with a vehicle and evading arrest detention on Saturday.
- Robert Dougles Leonard, 17, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery on Saturday.
- Keyshauna Dena Leonard, 20, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of interfere with duties of a public servant on Saturday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Animal bite, 200 block of Oakwood Estates Boulevard, Friday
- Fraud use/possession of identifying info, 16000 block of SW Freeway
- Criminal mischief between $100 and $750, 600 block of Cross Street, Friday
- Assault causes bodily injury family member, 2500 block of North Franklin Street, Friday
- Aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon, 1900 block of Grafton Street, Saturday
- Burglary of a motor vehicle, 1100 block of South East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Stolen property, 2400 block of West Houston Street, Saturday
- Burglary of a residence, 400 block of Repose Lane, Saturday
- Assault, 4900 block of South East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Interfere with public duties, 400 block of Henley Perry Drive, Saturday
- Criminal trespass, 200 block of Park Place Drive, Sunday
- Burglary of a motor vehicle, 900 block of Bergstrom Place, Sunday
- Credit card or debit card abuse, 1600 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday
- Warrant (issued by other agency), 2300 block of Randolph Street, Sunday
- Assault family violence/non-aggravated, 600 block of North Grove Street, Sunday
- Unauthorized use of vehicle, 500 block of East Austin Street, Sunday
- Criminal mischief less than $750, 600 block of South Allen Boulevard, Monday
Incidents reported by the Marshall Fire Department
The following incidents were reported on Sunday:
- 29 emergency medical calls
- 2 engine assists
- 1 unauthorized burning incident
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Kristeen Brooke Adams, 47, of Longview was arrested on charges of evading arrest detention, criminal trespass, failure to maintain financial responsibility, operation of vehicle with expired license plate and display expired license plates/registration on Friday.
- Christie Ann Braley, 35, of Marshall was arrested on charges of expired vehicle registration and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Friday.
- Louis Flavel Greaux III, 42, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Friday.
- Shawn Yvette Hopson, 49, of Longview was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated blood alcohol level greater than or equal to 0.15, unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving while license invalid and parole violation on Friday.
- Tammy Renee Matlock, 43, of Plain Dealing, Louisiana was arrested on a charge of failure to maintain single lane on Friday.
- Nathaniel Joseph Moniz, 35, of Longview was arrested on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Friday.
- Brooke Michelle Nelson, 36, of Waskom was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated blood alcohol level greater than or equal to 0.15 on Sunday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Burglary of a building, FM 31, Friday: Three A/C units and power washes stolen.
- Burglary of habitation, Old Town Road, Sunday: Collectable NASCAR knives, alcohol and ice chest taken. Subject possibly attempted to burn property.
- Burglary of habitation, Fish Market Road, Sunday: Multiple tools stolen.
- Theft of firearm, Oakland Road, Saturday: Subject stole a pistol from vehicle.