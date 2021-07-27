Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Ashlie Michelle Fleming was arrested July 26 on charges associated with a Panola County warrant for terroristic threat.
Chamlah Charean Harris was arrested July 26 on charges of public intoxication.
Cameron Phillip was arrested July 26 on charges of displaying fictitious license plate, driving while license invalid, defective equipment and operating a vehicle without registration.
Jadeon Kemion Williams was arrested July 26 on charges of deadly conduct discharge firearm.
Michael Vance Hollis was arrested July 26 on federal charges/U.S. Marshal’s service.
Phillip Wayne Parker was arrested July 26 on charges of public intoxication and violation of probation/Abandon endanger child criminal negligence.
Luis Mario Perez was arrested July 26 on federal charges/U.S. Marshal’s service.
Jaime Antonio Rojas was arrested July 26 on federal charges/U.S. Marshal’s service.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Sheniqua Chantelle Moody was arrested July 26 on multiple charges associated with traffic incidents/violations.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An agg. assault with a deadly weapon was reported July 26 in the 2000 block of Bledsoe Street.