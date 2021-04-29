Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Lydia Claire Botter was arrested April 27 on charges of violation of probation/DWI with child.
Connie Sue Fleet was arrested April 27 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, possession of a dangerous drug, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia.
Beth Renee Maxwell was arrested April 28 on charges of burglary of a habitation.
Bunnie Keith McKoin was arrested April 27 on charges of public intoxication.
Buster James Perry was arrested April 27 on charges of violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Johnathan Brian Savage was arrested April 27 on charges of speeding and no drivers license.
Joe David Scott Jr. was arrested April 27 on charges associated with an Upshur County warrant and a Gregg County warrant.
Richard Vann Willis was arrested April 28 on charges of no valid inspection certificate.
Rondal Charles Wilson Jr. was arrested April 27 on assault causes bodily injury family violence and disorderly conduct.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Shawn Anthony Coco was arrested April 28 on a Marshall PD warrant for public intoxication.
Debra Elaine Craig was arrested April 27 on charges of failure to ID fugitive, intent to give false info and revocation of probation/theft from person.
Antone Joseph Czajkowski, 34, was arrested April 27 continuous violence against the family.
Vertis Darnell James was arrested April 27 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, resist arrest search or transport and a MPD warrant for speeding 25 mph and pver.
Terri Diaha McCool-Adkins, 54, was arrested April 28 on charges of theft of property more than $100, less than $750.
Ginger Rae Parker, 34, was arrested April 28 on charges of a parole violation.
Katoria Ermanique Thomas was arrested April 27 on charges associated with a Dallas County warrant, a MPD warrant for theft under and possession of marijuana two ounces to four ounces.
Iykell Raquan Wheeler, 20, was arrested April 28 on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams and possession of marijuana more than 2 ounces, less than 4 ounces.
Isha Latrisha Williams, 30, was arrested April 28 on charges of terroristic threat.
Codarius Jamar Zachery was arrested April 28 on charges of failure to ID giving false/fictitious information.
Sam Smith, 21, was arrested April 29 on charges of possession of controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 1 gram and less than 4 grams, possession of a marijuana less than 2 ounces and resist arrest search or transport.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of property more than $100 and less than $750 was reported April 28 at Walmart.
The unlawful carrying of a weapon was reported April 28 on South Washington/Merritt.