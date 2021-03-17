Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Dany Enrique Alvarez was arrested March 16 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams and less than 200 grams.
Michael Lewis Blanchette was arrested March 16 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram and display fictitious motor vehicle registration.
Thomas Andrew Craig was arrested March 16 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, more than 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams, theft of firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jacqueline Nicole Ealy was arrested March 16 on charges of theft of property, more than $100 and less than $750.
Josefina Francinsca Martinez was arrested March 16 on charges associated with a Gregg County warrant, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams and less than 200 grams and theft of property more than $2,500 and less than $30,000.
Mark Alexander Moon was arrested March 16 on charges of a burglary of a building, escape from custody and public intoxication.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Joshua Nathaniel Jones was arrested March 17 on two warrants from another agency.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A criminal mischief more than $750, less than $2,500 was reported in the 1900 Garrett Street.
Burglary of vehicles was reported March 16 in the 400 block of Austin Street.
Burglary of vehicle was reported March 17 in the 400 block of Austin Street.