Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Halee Kristine Anderson was arrested April 22 on charges of assault causes bodily injury.
Brandon Rex Chastain was arrested April 22 on charges of public intoxication.
Gregory Scott Hickey was arrested April 22 on charges of driving while intoxicated.
Brandon Douglas Jackson was arrested April 22 on charges of driving while intoxicated.
Kendell Lynn Marshall was arrested April 22 on charges of resisting arrest, search or transport, criminal mischief more than $2,500, less than $30,000, driving without lights when required, two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility and safety belt, child under 17.
Shadie Lee Nichole Pyland was arrested April 22 on charges of driving while license invalid.
Owen Curtis Waxler was arrested April 22 on charges of evading arrest detention and a Panola County warrant for abandon endangering child.
Jacob Trafton Williams was arrested April 22 on charges of driving while intoxicated third or more.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Manuel Borrego, 67, was arrested April 22 on charges associated with a warrant for public intoxication and fail to ID.
Kimmorah Lazandria Johnson, 22, was arrested April 22 on charges of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Desmond Dejuan Hill, 23, was arrested April 22 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A criminal mischief, more than $750, less than $2,500, was reported April 22 in the 100 block of Country Club Drive.
A criminal mischief, more than $100, less than $750, was reported April 22 in the 200 block of South Grove Street.
A burglary of a building was reported April 22 in the 2000 block of Loop 390 Highway West.
A dog bite was reported April 22 in the 3900 block of Bridlepath Street.
A theft of property more than $750, less than $2,500 was reported April 22 at Walmart.
An assault causes bodily injury family member was reported April 22 in the 900 block of May Street.
A possession of drug paraphernalia was reported April 22 in the 1900 block of Alexander Street.
An assault family violence was reported April 23 in the 1900 block of Holland Street.