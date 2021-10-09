Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Kevin Lawrence Estell, 18, of Dallas was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 and engaging in organized criminal activity on Thursday.
- Keisha Love, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 and engaging in organized criminal activity on Thursday.
- Elizabeth Denice Fuller, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 and engaging in organized criminal activity on Thursday.
- Morgan Da’Monique Webb, 25, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Engaging in organized criminal activity, 1700 block of East End Boulevard North, Thursday
- Assault causes bodily injury family member, 200 block of Benita Drive, Friday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Samuel Auriel Barron, 21, of Longview was arrested and charged with bench warrant/ai/theft of firearm on Thursday.
- Donald Ray Sanders, 51, of Chandler was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds on Thursday.
- Eddie Leroy Fields, 54, of Marshall was arrested and charged with parole violation on Thursday.
- Chase Colton Simmons, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with rop/resist arrest search or transport and rop/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams on Thursday.