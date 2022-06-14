Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Cailey Ann Cotner, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with remaining on premises on Friday.
  • Lucas Cotton Burns, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Saturday.
  • Brandon Lamar Alexander, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft under $100 on Saturday.
  • Blake Anthony Harp, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance on Saturday.
  • Montel Hatton, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a date, household or family member with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Sunday.
  • Brian Gonzalez Martinez, 20, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant issued by another agency on Saturday.
  • Dionte Fisher, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with terroristic threats causing fear of imminent hard on Monday.
  • Corey Lee Johnson, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a watercraft on Monday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Assault causing bodily injury was reported on Morrison Street on Friday.
  • Deadly conduct discharged of a firearm was reported on Karnack Hwy on Sunday.
  • Assault causing bodily injury was reported on University Ave. on Sunday.
  • Criminal mischief between $100 and $750 was reported on Pula Street on Sunday.
  • Assault family violence was reported on Madewood Rd. on Sunday.
  • Theft under $100 was reported on Monday on W Pinecrest Dr.

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Michael Shane Blackburn, 34, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction, resisting arrest search or transport with a deadly weapon and taking a weapon from an officer on Friday.
  • Chelsea Brianna Fields, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to maintain financial responcibility and driving while license invalid on Friday.
  • Jeremy Wayne Hudson, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, search or transport and burglary of a building on Saturday.
  • Erica Renee Smith, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance on Friday.
  • Clinton Wilbert Thompson, 29, of Karnack was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury/family violence on Saturday.
  • Brian Joseph Webb Jr., 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation on Saturday.
  • Catherine Mae Williams, 36, of Longview was arrested and charged with speeding more than 10 percent and failure to maintain financial responsibility on Friday.
  • Thomas Henry Grigsby, 39, of Longview was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Sunday.
  • Dylan O’Neal Powell, 23, of Waskom was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct language on Saturday.

