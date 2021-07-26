Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Johnathon William Elkins was arrested July 24 on charges of operate unregistered off highway vehicle and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Amber Richele Green was arrested July 25 on charges of revocation of probation/driving while intoxicated 2nd.
Ericka Lasha Johnson was arrested July 24 on failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Shenique Chantelle Moody was arrested July 25 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility and no drivers license.
Samuel Davis Smith was arrested July 25 on charges of criminal trespass.
John Stephens was arrested July 24 on charges of evading arrest detention with previous conviction, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams and evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
Nico Darnell Adams was arrested July 23 on charges of DWI BAC greater than .15.
Taylor Ray Bundrick was arrested July 23 on charges of DWI BAC greater than .15.
Eric Ryan Holcomb was arrested July 23 on charges of revocation of probation/driving while intoxicated BAC greater than .15.
Robert Joseph Kavanaugh was arrested July 23 violation of bond/protective order.
Jose Oscar Leon Ramirez was arrested July 22 on charges of no drivers license.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Rigoberto Gonzalez Cazares, 50, was arrested July 24 on charges of driving while license expired, no liability insurance, fail to control speed accident, tamper/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
Jacqueline Joyce Denman, 32, was arrested July 24 on charges of unsafe speed, no driver license when unlicensed, fail to maintain financial responsibility and display expired license plates/registration.
Brian Martinez Gonzalez was arrested July 22 on charges of fail to identify fugitive intent give false info and violation of probation/burglary of a habitation.
Miracle Mercedes Hudson was arrested July 22 on charges associated with MPD warrants for driving while license invalid, unrestrained child under 8 years old, first no liability insurance and speeding.
Jeremiah Johnson, 24, was arrested July 25 on charges of deadly conduct discharge firearm, abandon endanger child criminal negligent and resist arrest search or transport.
William Richard Rich Jr., 42, was arrested July 25 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Terrikk Tyrel Roberts, 18, was arrested July 24 on charges of deadly conduct discharge firearm and abandon endanger child criminal negligence.
Tyra Shantel Valentine, 22, was arrested July 24 on charges of abandon endanger child criminal negligence.
Tommy Gene Crawford, 59, was arrested July 25 on a MPD warrant for public intoxication and public intoxication.
James Stacy Singleton, 53, was arrested July 23 on charges of a parole violation.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A burglary of a habitation was arrested July 23 in the 1000 block on North Bolivar Street.
An assault was reported July 23 in the 5200 block of South East End Boulevard.
A traffic incident/violation was reported July 24 in the 2400 block of South East End Boulevard.
An agg. assault with a deadly weapon was reported July 25 in the 300 block of North Bishop Street.
An assault family violence was reported July 25 in the 2000 South Garrett Street.
An assault family violence/non-aggressive was reported July 25 in the 1400 block of Julie Street.
A burglary of a coin operated/collection machine was reported July 25 in the 2200 block of South East End Boulevard.
A burglary of a habitation was reported July 25 in the 2300 block of Scotts Quarter Road.
A burglary of habitation intend other victim was reported July 25 in the 900 block of Johnson Street.