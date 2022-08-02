Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Arron Demetrius Calloway, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged for possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia on Friday.
- Desmond Ofori, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of vehicles and evading arrest or detention on Friday.
- Gabriel Scott Craver, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance on Saturday.
- JaQuavious Damonte Robinson, 19, of Marshall was arrested on two MPD warrants on Sunday.
- Jesse Wayne Miller, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property between $100 and $750 on Sunday.
- Landon Scott Romero, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Sunday.
- Angela Denise Laroe, 52, of Marshall was arrested and charged with remaining on premises on Friday.
- Morgan Lacy Glaze, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with a warrant issued by another agency on Friday.