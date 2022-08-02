Autumn leaf on the road surface with blue and red police lights in the background

The Marshall Police Department, in conjunction with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall Municipal Court, have plans to conduct a warrant round up soon in Marshall

 Special to the News Messenger

Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Arron Demetrius Calloway, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged for possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia on Friday.
  • Desmond Ofori, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of vehicles and evading arrest or detention on Friday.
  • Gabriel Scott Craver, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance on Saturday.
  • JaQuavious Damonte Robinson, 19, of Marshall was arrested on two MPD warrants on Sunday.
  • Jesse Wayne Miller, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property between $100 and $750 on Sunday.
  • Landon Scott Romero, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Sunday.
  • Angela Denise Laroe, 52, of Marshall was arrested and charged with remaining on premises on Friday.
  • Morgan Lacy Glaze, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with a warrant issued by another agency on Friday.

