Arrests made by Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
James Brent Alsobrook was arrested March 26 for assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Loralee Deann Alsobrook was arrested March 26 for assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Jessica Danielle Brimhall was arrested March 31 for resisting arrest search or transport, assault on public servant, driving while license invalid, criminal trespass and assault class C — by threat.
Jose Diosdad-Toreecillas was arrested March 29 for driving while intoxicated.
Jordan Christopher Marin was arrested March 28 for agg. assault with a deadly weapon and prohibited weapon.
Vincent Lee Ogden was arrested March 31 for unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft of property more than $2,500, less than $30,000, evading arrest detention, resist arrest search or transport, tampering with identification numbers, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and operating a vehicle with expired registration.
Johnie Lee Potter was arrested March 29 for assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Kendrick Vonshay Sanders was arrested Marsh 27 for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Randall Albert Stanley Jr. was arrested March 31 for assault causes bodily injury.
Micah Allen Parker was arrested March 30 for public intoxication.
Felix Daniel Rabadan was arrested March 30 for public intoxication.
No incidents were reported for HCSO. No arrests or incidents were reported for the Marshall Police Department in the past 24 hours.