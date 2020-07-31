Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Shontavia Latoy Johnson, 21, was arrested July 29 on charges of driving while license invalid and a traffic incident/violation.
Ricky Randell Robbins, 50, was arrested July 29 on charges of public intoxication with three prior convictions.
Jordan Keith Simmons, 21, was arrested July 29 on charges of a traffic incident/violations.
Ashley Nicole Costello, 32, was arrested July 29 on charges of operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
Lorenza Bennett, 38, was arrested July 29 on charges of a traffic incident/violation.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of vehicles was reported July 29 in the 2600 block of Arlington Road.
Public intoxication with three or more previous conviction in the 5400 block of Victory Drive.
Incidents reported by Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported July 28 in Marshall when a vehicle left on the side on I-20 was taken.
A criminal mischief was reported July 29 in Harleton when a windshield was damaged.
A criminal mischief was reported July 29 in Waskom when a door frame was damaged.
An ID theft was reported July 29 in Longview when ID info used to open credit accounts.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Kristeen Brooke Adams was arrested July 29 on charges of theft of property more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
Rachel Elaine Bradley was arrested July 29 on charges of burglary of a building.
Duncan Kyle Furrh was arrested July 29 on charges of driving while intoxicated BAC more than .15.
Travis Earl Wayne Jackson was arrested July 29 on charges of assault causes bodily injury.
John Howard Morris was arrested July 29 on charges of deadly conduct discharge firearm.