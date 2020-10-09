Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Casandra N. Hollingshead was arrested Oct. 7 on charges of driving while license invalid and driving while intoxicated BAC less than .15.
Christopher Mark Sheridan was arrested Oct. 7 on charges of theft of property more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
Ricky Dean White was arrested Oct. 7 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, less than 1 gram and criminal trespass.
No incidents were reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Marion Richardson, 20, was arrested Oct. 7 on charges of assault causing bodily injury family member and terroristic threat of a family/household.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A terroristic threat against a family/household was reported Oct. 7 in the 600 block of West Rusk Street.