Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Renda Lee Saterlee, 55, of Marshall was arrested June 4 on charges of theft of property, more than $100, less than $750.
Broderick Dewayne Sanders, 34, of Marshall was arrested June 4 on charges of terroristic threat of family/household.
Jerrod Ramon Roach, 34, of Marshall was arrested June 5 on charges of drunkenness.
Patice Riley Ridens, 47, of Marshall was arrested June 5 on charges related to a traffic incident/violation.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported June 4 in the 5000 on South East End Boulevard.
A criminal trespass card was issued June 4 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
A burglary of a habitation was reported June 4 in the 2900 block of Hyson Springs Road.
A theft under $100 was reported June 4 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
A terroristic threat of family/household was reported June 4 in the 700 block of Compress Street.
A drunkness call was reported June 5 on University and Wilson.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Cordney Kewayne Brantley was arrested June 4 on charges of assault causes bodily injury.
Reagan Michelle Harrist was arrested June 4 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of a drug paraphernalia.
Christen Earl Hill was arrested June 4 on charges of a burglary of habitation.
Daniel Wayde McFarland was arrested June 4 on multiple charges of child pornography.
Alton Johnny Oney was arrested June 4 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a dangerous drug.
No incidents were reported from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.