Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Kenneth Dewayne Faggett, 48, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 200 block of Benita Drive, Tuesday
- Criminal trespass, 200 block of Pope Street, Tuesday
- Assault family violence, 1300 block of Melanie Street, Tuesday
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 500 block of West Burleson Street, Tuesday
- Theft under $100, 1700 block of East End Boulevard North, Tuesday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Jokevion Zajuan Leary, 22, of Beckville was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/criminal trespass on Tuesday.