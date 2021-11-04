504402789 (copy)
Buy Now

Arrests and incidents from the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department are now available.

 Special to the News Messenger

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Kenneth Dewayne Faggett, 48, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Tuesday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 200 block of Benita Drive, Tuesday
  • Criminal trespass, 200 block of Pope Street, Tuesday
  • Assault family violence, 1300 block of Melanie Street, Tuesday
  • Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 500 block of West Burleson Street, Tuesday
  • Theft under $100, 1700 block of East End Boulevard North, Tuesday

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Jokevion Zajuan Leary, 22, of Beckville was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/criminal trespass on Tuesday.

Recommended For You


Tags