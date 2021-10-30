MPD

The Marshall Police Department.

 Special to the News Messenger

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Gabriel Trevon Brooks, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with deadly conduct discharge of a firearm on Thursday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 2300 block of Katherine Street, Thursday
  • Burglary of vehicle, 4000 block of Elysian Fields, Thursday
  • Burglary of habitation, 200 block of Price Street
  • Assault of a family/household member impeding breath/circulation, 800 block of South Washington Avenue, Thursday

