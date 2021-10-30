Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Gabriel Trevon Brooks, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with deadly conduct discharge of a firearm on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 2300 block of Katherine Street, Thursday
- Burglary of vehicle, 4000 block of Elysian Fields, Thursday
- Burglary of habitation, 200 block of Price Street
- Assault of a family/household member impeding breath/circulation, 800 block of South Washington Avenue, Thursday