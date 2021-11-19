Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- None
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Kelveon Dontrel Adkins, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, riot participation, and engaging in criminal activity on Wednesday.
- Matthew Dillon George, 29, of Longview was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation and criminal trespass on Wednesday.
- Chenoa Marie Johnston, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/theft of property and public intoxication on Wednesday.
- Johnnie Ray Richardson, 57, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Wednesday.
- Eric Earl Davis, 33, of Longview was arrested on a capias pro fine warrant for failure to identify fugitive intent give false info on Wednesday.
- Quincy Peoples, 49, of San Francisco was held on a U.S. Marshal’s Service hold on Wednesday.