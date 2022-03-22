Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Michael Che Jones, 42, of Marshall was arrested on a Harrison County warrant on Friday
- Brad Donyell Johnson, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Friday.
- Courtney Renard Smith, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with continuous violence against the family, and a warrant issued by another agency on Saturday.
- Oniel Luna Saurez, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Sunday.
- Alfonso Carbajal Varga, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Saturday.
- Ruby Bates, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Saturday.
- Adriana Benitez, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property between $100 and $750 on Friday.
- Eddie Lee Bell, 30, of Marshall was arrested on three warrants for no driver’s license, excessive noise and no liability insurance on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Discharge of a firearm was reported on MLK Blvd. on Friday in Marshall.
- Criminal trespass was reported on MLK Blvd. on Friday in Marshall.
- Unlawful restraint class A was reported on S Washington Ave. on Friday in Marshall.
- Simple Assault was reported on Young St. on Friday in Marshall.
- Criminal trespass was reported on S East End Blvd. on Friday in Marshall.
- Simplie Assault was reported on Country Club Dr. on Friday in Marshall.
- Criminal mischief between $100 and $750 was reported on Victory Dr. on Saturday in Marshall.
- Duty on striking was reported on W Houston and Sanford Streets on Saturday in Marshall.
- Terroristic threat of family/household was reported on Hughes Street on Saturday in Marshall.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on W Francis and MLK Blvd. on Saturday in Marshall.
- Deadly conduct was reported on Fletcher St. on Saturday in Marshall.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Ashley Blair, 34, of Smithland was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.
- Adan Escquadra Garcia, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday.
- Joshua Michael Hortman, 35, of Harleton was arrested and charged with failure to remain financial responcibility, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest and detention with a vehicle on Saturday.
- Melissa Carole Moore, 55, of Tyler was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Sunday.
- Deedrick Shamon Pegues, 38, of Longview was arrested and charged with forgery of financial instrument, fraudulent use or possession of identification info and failure to identify, or giving false information on Friday.
- John Kolyn Smith, 27, of Jefferson was arrested on an Upshur County warrant for driving while intoxicated, and for an open alcohol container.
- Wade Edward Heim, 37, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with expired drivers license, operating an unregister vehicle and no valid insurance on Sunday.
- Miguel Angel Munoz-Lagos, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Sunday.