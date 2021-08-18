Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
William Joseph Feazell was arrested Aug. 17 on charges of failure to identify fugitive and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Perry Lewis Brown Jr. was arrested Aug. 17 on a MPD warrant for assault by threat.
Jerold Lynn Gaut was arrested Aug. 17 on charges of a parole violation.
Kevin Londell Reed was arrested Aug. 17 on a MPD warrant for speeding and exp. vehicle registration.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Johnnie Ray Richardson was arrested Aug. 17 on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
Jesus Alexsis Luviano was arrested Aug. 17 on charges of public intoxication.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A fail to ID fugitive, give false information was reported Aug. 17 in the 1500 block of East End Boulevard S.
A burglary of vehicles was reported Aug. 17 in the 700 block of Cox Road.
A theft of property less than $300,000 at ATM was reported Aug. 18 in the 700 block of S. East End Blvd.
A stolen vehicle was recovered Aug. 18 in the 1400 block of Elysian Fields Ave.