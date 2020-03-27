Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
No arrests were reported in the past 24 hours.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A criminal trespass was reported March 25 in Harleton when a woman violated a criminal trespass warning.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Dermarquiotwo Flet Henderson, 33, of Marshall was arrested March 25 on charges associated with a parole violation warrant.
Kenneth Earl Howard, 47, of Marshall was arrested March 25 on charges associated with a parole violation warrant.
Jonte Malik Brown, 28, of Marshall was arrested March 26 on possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
Nicolas Tieshun Lane, 18, of Marshall was arrested March 25 on possession of marijuana, theft of a firearm, unlawfully carrying a weapon and minor in possession.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
The burglary of a habitation was reported March 25 in the 800 block of East Austin Street.