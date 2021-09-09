Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Jose Reaves Figueroa, Jr. was arrested Sept. 7 on charges of public intoxication and criminal trespass.
Linda Louise Hickman was arrested Sept. 8 on charges of wrong license plate and failure to display registration sticker.
Joshua Graves was arrested Sept. 7 on charges of a parole violation.
Channon Cole Young was arrested Sept. 7 on charges of a parole violation.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Edward A. McBride Jr. was arrested Sept. 8 on charges of agg. assault with a deadly weapon.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A missing person was reported Sept. 8 in the 1200 block of Melanie.