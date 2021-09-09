504402789
Arrests and incidents from the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff's Department are now available.

 Special to the News Messenger

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

Jose Reaves Figueroa, Jr. was arrested Sept. 7 on charges of public intoxication and criminal trespass.

Linda Louise Hickman was arrested Sept. 8 on charges of wrong license plate and failure to display registration sticker.

Joshua Graves was arrested Sept. 7 on charges of a parole violation.

Channon Cole Young was arrested Sept. 7 on charges of a parole violation.

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Edward A. McBride Jr. was arrested Sept. 8 on charges of agg. assault with a deadly weapon.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

A missing person was reported Sept. 8 in the 1200 block of Melanie.

