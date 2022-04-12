Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Sierra Lee Throckmorton, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance on Thursday.
Ada Susaine Wintle, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday.
Charles Vashun Woolen, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication with three prior convictions on Friday.
Patrick Michael Obrien, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property between $2,500 and $30K, and unauthorized use of vehicle on Friday.
Javaquece Jarde Lashelle Jones, 24, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant issued by another agency on Saturday.
Albert Ray Adams, 53, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant issued by another agency on Sunday.
Randle Keith Wagstaff, 58, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault family violence, non-aggravated, on Saturday.
Brittney Omae Johnson, 31, of Marshall was arrested on two class C MPD warrants on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Sedberry Street on Friday.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on E Pinecrest Dr. on Friday.
Public intoxication with three prior convictions was reported on W Rusk and Young Street on Friday.
Burglary of a building was reported on S Indian Springs Dr. on Friday.
Theft of property under $100 was reported on N East End Blvd. on Friday.
A dog bite was reported on Saturday on S Washington Ave.
Assault family violence was reported on Matthewson Dr. on Saturday.
Burglary of vehicles with two previous convictions was reported on Crestwood Dr. on Sunday.
Criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500 was reported on Karnack Highway on Sunday.
Burglary of a building was reported on S Indian Springs Dr. on Sunday.
Burglary of habitation was reported on Victory Dr. on Sunday.