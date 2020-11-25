Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Jeremy Alan Behrens was arrested Nov. 23 on a violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Willie John Bowie was arrested Nov. 24 on charges of driving while intoxicated, BAC more than .15.
Earl Trayvon Compton was arrested Nov. 24 on charges of public intoxication.
Leonard George Hall was arrested Nov. 23 on charges of possession of a dangerous drug.
Matthew Eric Hudson was arrested Nov. 24 on charges of display fictitious motor vehicle registration and theft of property more than $100, less than $750.
Dalton Tyler Stephenson was arrested Nov. 24 on charges of assaulting a public servant and criminal negligent homicide.
Brandy Nicole Summers was arrested Nov. 24 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Dannie Overton Willie was arrested Nov. 24 on charges of failure to ISD fugitive, no CDL, DWLI and other multiple charges.
Christopher Calvan Willis was arrested Nov. 24 on charges of agg. assault date/family/housemember.
John Lee Willis was arrested Nov. 24 on charges of hindering a secured creditor and multiple traffic related charges.