Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
James David Herd, Jr. was arrested Nov. 19 on charges of driving while intoxicated.
Mason Thomas McCasland was arrested Nov. 19 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Charles Vashun Woolen was arrested Nov. 19 on charges of criminal trespass.
Robert Matthew Macomber was arrested Nov. 19 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant issued by another agency.
Miesha Roberson was arrested Nov. 19 on charges of theft under $100.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A burglary of a building was reported Nov. 19 in the 1800 block of North East End Boulevard.
Criminal mischief more than $750, less than $2,500 was reported Nov. 19 in the 1100 block East Grand Avenue.
A theft under $100 was reported Nov. 19 in the 2500 West Pinecrest Drive.
A robbery was reported Nov. 19 in the 5900 South East End Boulevard.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported Nov. 19 in the 2100 North East End Boulevard.
A criminal trespass was reported Nov. 19 in the 300 Young Street.
A theft of property more than $750, less than $2,500, was reported Nov. 19 at Walmart.
A warrant was served Nov. 19 on East End/Loop 390.
A possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, was reported Nov. 20 in the 1000 East Rusk Street.
Police assisting another agency was reported Nov. 20 on 59 north.