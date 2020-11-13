Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Elic Daniel Camp was arrested Nov. 11 on charges of assault family/housemember impeding breath/circulation.
Tommy Lee Camp was arrested Nov. 10 on charges of assault family/housemember impeding breath/circulation.
William Albert Edwards Jr. was arrested Nov. 10 on charges of driving while license invalid, possession of drug paraphernalia and two charges of driving while license invalid.
Susie Caitlyn Eldridge was arrested Nov. 11 on a warrant from Marion County and false report statement to an officer.
Charles Bryant Frost was arrested Nov. 12 on charges of revocation of probation/driving while intoxicated.
Shelly Denise Gonzales was arrested Nov. 10 on charges of violation of probation/theft of property more than $750, less than $2,500.
Vikki Jean Joyce was arrested Nov. 10 on charges of driving while intoxicated with a child.
Teddy Fernando McClain was arrested Nov. 10 on charges of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
James Wesley Roberts was arrested Nov. 10 on charges associated with a Marion County warrant.
Kenneth Wayne Robinson was arrested Nov. 10 on charges of a parole violation.
Demario Deon Slone was arrested Nov. 10 on charges of evading arrest detention with a vehicle and theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Cornilus Watson Jr. was arrested Nov. 10 on charges of no driver’s license, speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Crystal Marie Wiltse was arrested Nov. 10 on charges of contempt of court disobedience of court.
No incidents were reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.
Incidents from the Marshall Police Department
Three deadly conduct discharge firearm incidents were reported overnight on the 800 block of East Austin Street, 2600 block of Palato Drive and 200 block of North Allen Boulevard.
No arrests were reported by the Marshall Police Department in the past 24 hours.