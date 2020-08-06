Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Damian Martez Cutler Jr., 27, of Jonesboro, Arkansas was arrested on a parole violation on Tuesday.
- Tiffany Michelle Robbins, 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no safety belts, credit card or debit card abuse, and two MPD warrants for no liability insurance and no valid driver’s license on Tuesday.
- Colton Ray Strnad, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with no driver’s license when unlicensed not CDL, as well as MPD warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility, first no driver’s license (two counts) and speeding on Tuesday.
- Shannon Rachel Williams, 51, of Karnack was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750, forgery of a financial instrument elderly and credit card or debit card abuse elderly on Tuesday.
- Miranda Therise Kelley, 41, of Marshall was arrested on Gregg County warrants for tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Wednesday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Theft between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
- Recover stolen vehicle, 500 block of South East End Boulevard, Wednesday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Patrick Brendan Abernathy, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and deadly conduct discharge firearm on Tuesday.
- Broderick Diaone Jackson, 43, of Waskom was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence and violation of parole/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Burglary of a vehicle, Monday, Marshall: Cash stolen from vehicle
- Theft, Monday, Longview: ATV stolen
- Theft, Tuesday, Hallsville: ATV stolen