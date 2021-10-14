Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Gerardo Gonzales-Guadalupe, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Criminal trespass card issued, 2700 block of Norwood Street, Tuesday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 2500 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Tuesday
- Criminal trespass card issued, 1700 block of East End Boulevard North, Tuesday
- Burglary of vehicles, 2900 block of Tower Drive, Tuesday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 300 block of Interstate 20, Tuesday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Michael Lewis Blanchette, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and unlawful use of criminal instrument on Tuesday.
- David Lee George, 54, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass worth less than $20,000 on Tuesday.
- Brandon Lee Nuggett Mattingly, 25, of Shreveport was arrested on a Cherokee County warrant for failure to appear/possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Tuesday.
- Jeb Tyler Wolter, 26, of Longview was arrested and charged with br/theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Tuesday.