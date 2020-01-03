Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Destiny Desiree Michalee, 23, of Marshall, was arrested Dec. 31 on a Gregg County warrant.
Richard Lee Reason, 54, of Waskom, was arrested Dec. 31 on three traffic related warrants.
Dylan Brennan Thomas, 21, of Longview, was arrested Dec. 31 on a parole warrant.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported Dec. 30 in the 200 block of West Twighlight Street.
A criminal mischief class B, less than $750 was reported Dec. 30 in the 1100 block of Warren Drive.
Theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000 was reported Dec. 31 in the 4600 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.
A theft of aluminum, bronze, copper or brass, less than $30,000, was reported Dec. 31 in the 400 block of Yales Street.
A theft under $100 was reported Dec. 31 in the 1200 block of North East End Boulevard.
A criminal mischief under $100 was reported Dec. 31 in the 1300 block of Julie Street.
An assault causes bodily injury to a family member was reported Jan. 1 in the 800 block of Caddo Street.
The burglary of a motor vehicle was reported Jan. 1 in the 1800 block of North East End Boulevard.
Abandoned property was recovered Jan. 1 in the 2100 block of North East End Boulevard.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
David Lee Cagle was arrested Dec. 31 on three counts of assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Reno Raman Spearman was arrested Dec. 31 for parole violation and no drivers license.
Roy Lee Waits, II, was arrested Dec. 31 on public intoxication and a Panola County warrant.
Roy Lee Hall, Jr., was arrested Dec. 31 on terroristic threat of family/household and assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Richard Allan Lee Hodges was arrested Jan. 1 on public intoxication and minor consume alcoholic beverage misdemeanor.
Georgianna Gayle Howell was arrested Jan 1 on failure to maintain financial responsibility and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than or equal to 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Earnest Alonzo Shelly was arrested Jan. 1 on a Rusk County warrant.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
An assault family violence was reported Dec. 31 in Marshall when a woman was assaulted by her husband.
A burglary of a habitation was reported Dec. 31 in Hallsville when cash and an Ipad was stolen.
The theft of a firearm was reported Dec. 31 in Hallsville when a rifle was reported missing.
An assault family violence was reported Jan. 1 in Marshall when a woman was assaulted by her husband.