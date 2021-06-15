Fatal crash reported in White Oak
On June 13 5:32 a.m. DPS Troopers responded to a fatal crash on W. Whatley Road, just west of the city limits of White Oak.
The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2000 Lexus GS 300, was traveling eastbound on W. Whatley Road.
The driver ran off the roadway to the right, struck a mailbox and then struck a tree. It is believed that the driver suffered a medical episode.
The driver, Glynn C. Burch, 88, of White Oak was pronounced at the scene by Judge Bryan and was taken to Bigham Mortuary in Longview.
Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Devonte Xaiver Benjamin, 23, of Marshall was arrested on Monday for criminal trespass and a traffic incident or violation.
Anthony Terrell Culberson, 20, of Marshall was arrested on Monday for possession and delivery of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A traffic incident or violation was reported on Monday on W. Rusk St.