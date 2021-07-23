Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Edward Keith Brown was arrested July 21 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200.
Charity Ann McGee was arrested July 21 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
William Rex Sepulvado was arrested July 21 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Eddie Bernard Stephens was arrested July 21 on charges of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, less than 1 gram and driving while license invalid.
Kenneth Edward Molan was arrested July 21 on charges of driving while license invalid.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Michael Che Jones was arrested July 21 on charges of criminal trespass of a habitation.
Brian Gonzalez was arrested July 22 on charges of fail to ID fugitive give false information and a HCSO warrant.
Miracle Mercedes Hudson was arrested July 22 on multiple traffic related MPD warrants.
Incidents from the Marshall Police Department
A possession of a controlled substance was reported July 21 in the 6000 block of East End Blvd. S.
An evading arrest detention with previous conviction was reported July 21 in the 600 block of S. East End Blvd.
An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported July 21 at the 6000 block S. East End Blvd.
A deadly conduct discharge firearm was reported July 21 at the 600 block of S. Allen Blvd.
A criminal trespass was reported July 21 in the 800 block of Francis Street.
A warrant issued by another agency was served July 22 in the 1300 block of George Gregg Street.
A burglary of a building was reported July 22 in the 1000 block of East End Blvd.
A burglary of a building was reported July 23 in the 1000 block of N. East End Blvd.