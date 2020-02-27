Arrests made by Marshall Police Department
Donnie Lee Brown, 31, of Marshall was arrested on a parole warrant.
Shawn Bradley Brown, 38, of Marshall was arrested for unknown charges.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An assault causes bodily injury family member was reported Feb. 24 in the 1000 block of South Washington Avenue.
The burglary of a building was reported Feb. 25 in the 1000 block of West Grand Avenue.
The prohibition of a weapon was reported Feb. 25 in the 100 block of Fairview Street.
A warrant was served Feb. 25 in the 2300 block of East Travis Street.
A second degree felony robbery was reported Feb. 25 in the 600 block of West Grand Avenue.
A warrant was served Feb. 25 in the 2400 block of Lake Street.
Arrests made by Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Shenerika Deanna Miles was arrested Feb. 25 on charges of driving while intoxicated BAC more than .15.
Taylor John Smith was arrested Feb. 25 on charges of assault causes bodily injury.
Danarlyn Jahrod Key was arrested Feb. 25 on charges of speeding 10 percent or more over the posted limit and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
William Keith Morgan was arrested Feb. 25 on charges of evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
No incidents were reported in the past 24 hours.