Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Jacquetta Roshun Castro, 41, of Marshall was arrested Friday for assault causes bodily injury to a family member.
Kornelius Centrall Bell, 32, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for fleeing from a police officer and credit or debit card abuse.
Tre’vion Desean Abercrombie, 20, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for aggravated assault of a date, family or household member with a weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Lee Ramirez, 40, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for possession of a controlled substance.
Morgan Michelle Woodward, 38, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for theft of property between $100 and $750.
Alvin James Parker, 38, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for a traffic incident or violation.
Latavion Demond Jackson, 20, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday fro evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, and tampering or fabricating with physical evidence with intent to impair, unlicensed carrying of a firearm and possession of marijuana greater than 2 oz.
James Clayton Lewis, 38, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for no liability insurance.
Cassidy Jewel Fuqua, 23, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for drunkenness.
Kendrick Lamar Murry, 42, of Marshall was arrested on Monday for stalking with a previous conviction.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of vehicles was reported on Friday for S East End Blvd.
Assault causes bodily injury to a family member was reported on Friday on Ivy St.
Assault was reported on Friday on S East End Blvd.
Assault was reported on Friday on N East End Blvd.
Possession of marijuana between 4 and 5 oz was reported on Friday on E Carolanne Blvd.
Theft of property between $750 and $2,500 was reported on Friday on N Franklin St.
Credit or debit card abuse was reported on Saturday on N East End Blvd.
Burglary of habitation was reported on Saturday on S Allen Blvd.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported on Saturday on N East End Blvd.
Theft under $100 was reported on Saturday was reported on N East End Blvd.
A missing person was reported on Saturday on Dogan St.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Saturday on N East End Blvd.
Burglary of vehicles was reported on Sunday on Elysian Fields.
Recover stolen vehicle was reported on Sunday on MLK Blvd.
Possession of marijuana was reported on Sunday on S Garret and Circle.
Drunkenness was reported on Sunday on S East End Blvd.
Criminal mischief between $100 and $750 was reported on Sunday on Holland St.
Stalking w/ previous convictions was reported on Monday on E Burleson St.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Natalie Brooke Allums was arrested on Friday for driving while intoxicated.
Tyrone Lorenzo Bell was arrested on Sunday for theft of property.
Jessie Marie Brown was arrested on Saturday for minor in possession of alcohol.
Michael Glen Hunt was arrested on Friday for manslaughter.
Floyd Keith Johnson was arrested on Saturday for assault by threat class c.
Meredith Jones Mooty was arrested on Friday for public intoxication, driving while intoxicated.
Michael Riggins was arrested on Friday for assault of a family or household member impeding breath and injury of a child, elderly, or disabled person with intent to bodily harm.